BitWhite (BTW) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $114,398.95 and approximately $102,753.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitWhite has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010780 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.