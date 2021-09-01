BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY remained flat at $$16.79 on Wednesday. 101,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

