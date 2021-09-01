BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $958.59

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $958.59 and last traded at $958.59, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $935.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $894.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $831.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

