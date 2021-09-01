BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:BUI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. 42,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,776. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

