Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading Down 6%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 13,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

