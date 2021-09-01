Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

BLDE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,914. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

