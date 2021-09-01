BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$145.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,227 shares of company stock worth $8,889,705.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.