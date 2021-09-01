BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 107 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $195,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,750 shares of company stock worth $26,825,676. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

