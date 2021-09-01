Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$53.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.32. The company had a trading volume of 72,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -15.62. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$25.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.24.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

