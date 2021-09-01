Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 694,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,299.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,191.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,284.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

