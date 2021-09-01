Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Announces Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%.

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $77.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.88. Borr Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

