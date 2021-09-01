Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 109.73%.

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.88.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.