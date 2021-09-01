Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 232,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 638,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,050 shares of company stock valued at $18,107,216. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

