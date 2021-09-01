Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,578. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

