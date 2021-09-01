Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott Sells 100,000 Shares

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,510.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Boxlight Co. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 587.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boxlight by 28.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

