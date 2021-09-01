Bradley Louis Radoff Acquires 10,000 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley Louis Radoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Bradley Louis Radoff bought 11,407 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.64.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMCF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

