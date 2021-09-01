Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires 67 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $321,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,930,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded up $10.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,919.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,929.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,692.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,411.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,183 shares of company stock valued at $351,034,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.