Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,991 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mr. Cooper Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 159,787.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

