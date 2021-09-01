Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $477,895,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,928,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $106.78.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

