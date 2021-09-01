Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

