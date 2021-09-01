Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FMC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $2,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

FMC stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,071. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

