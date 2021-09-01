Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $20.27 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 6.4% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,887,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,542 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.