Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $987,000 in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $13,739,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

ASPN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 7,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

