Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 272,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,940. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 165.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $89,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,540 shares of company stock worth $5,931,175. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

