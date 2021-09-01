Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 17,726 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 58.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,879 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE:E opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of -273.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.