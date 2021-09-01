Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 36,638 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,578,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

