Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,326 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

