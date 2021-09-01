Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

