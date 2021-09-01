Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $224.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.