Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,597 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 110.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 11.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $12,735,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $210.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.06 and a 52-week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

