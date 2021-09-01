Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,351,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 171.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 376,453 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 705,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

