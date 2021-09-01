Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,591,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 861,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,482,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

