Brokerages Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Datto reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

MSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

In related news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,910 shares of company stock worth $8,025,607 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datto by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth about $49,480,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Datto by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,997,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 177,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,331. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

