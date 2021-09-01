Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.93 Million

Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will report $73.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $72.90 million to $76.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $78.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $302.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.80 million to $308.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

PFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PFC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. The stock had a trading volume of 74,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,308,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $9,682,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth about $6,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.