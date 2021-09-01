Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.19 and the lowest is $3.00. S&P Global reported earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,028. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $446.63. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $424.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.