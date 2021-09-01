Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. 3D Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NYSE DDD traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,529. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.45 and a beta of 1.15.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.