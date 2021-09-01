Brokerages Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will announce sales of $337.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.60 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $246.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.00. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,315. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

