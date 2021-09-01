Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will announce $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $47.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $393.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,978. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.