Brokerages Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. 822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $19,806,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth about $7,685,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 103.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

