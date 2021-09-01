Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post sales of $13.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.14 billion and the highest is $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $11.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,686. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 92,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $16,725,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

