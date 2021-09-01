Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Shares of RPM International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. 11,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,686. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 93,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

