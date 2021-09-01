Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Price Target at GBX 9,401.67

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,541 ($111.59) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,484.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,880.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

