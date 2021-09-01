Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target at C$5.16

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.16.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMMC shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

CMMC traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.18. 888,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,383. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.57. The company has a market cap of C$667.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Insiders have sold 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007 in the last quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.