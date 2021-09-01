Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $44.20

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after buying an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

