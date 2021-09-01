Brokerages Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target at $27.00

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 220,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 106,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The company’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.