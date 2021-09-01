Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,646

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71). 638,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.51. The company has a market capitalization of £7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

