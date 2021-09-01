Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $117.20

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YY. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. JOYY has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Equities analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,758,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in JOYY by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after acquiring an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

