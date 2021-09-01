Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Target Price at $151.09

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $168.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.66. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

