Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $87.29

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

LYV traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.36. 888,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

