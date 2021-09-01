Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target at $72.27

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. Voya Financial has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

